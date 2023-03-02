Palak Tiwari Burns Up the Internet in Sexy Beach Wear Pics From Her Vacation With Friends

Palak Tiwari is yet to make her Bollywood debut but the actress already enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The daughter of popular television actress Shweta Tiwari, Palak will be seen in Salman Khan’s next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Prior to this, she was seen in Hardy Sandhu’s music video Bijli. On Thursday afternoon, the young actress took to her social media handle to drop gorgeous photos from her vacation with actress Alaya F and their friends.

In the photos, Palak can be seen donning sexy beachwear. She went for a bronzy makeup look and kept her hair open. She can be seen striking several poses for the photos. Sharing them, she wrote, “Vacay PT 😀"

Take a look:

The actress is vacationing with Freddy actor Alaya F, who has also been sharing several posts on social media.

Meanwhile, in one of her recent interviews, Palak discussed the pressure she is under due to the high expectations of people around her. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress expressed her excitement to begin her Bollywood career and added that everything in her life has been leading up to this moment. She claimed that in order to be as prepared as possible for her appearance on the big screen, she has been training incredibly hard and giving it her all.

Many of her fans and followers assumed that just like her mother, she would begin her acting career through TV shows. But it seems the actress had a different plan. “My heart was always stuck on Bollywood. I owe everything that I am and everything that my family is to television, but my heart and eyes were always on Bollywood," she said.

