Palak Tiwari Dating This Actor From Zoya Akhtar's The Archies? What We Know

Actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is an emerging actress in the Hindi film circuit. She has a huge fan following on social media and it has only grown leaps and bounds after she appeared in the music video Bijli-Bijli with singer Harrdy Sandhu.

However, these days, Palak is in the headlines for her love life. Recently, there were reports about her affair with Ibrahim Ali Khan. As she was seen leaving a restaurant in Mumbai with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan not too long ago. However, Palak had then denied all such rumours and said that she and Ibrahim were just friends.

Similar reports, though, have surfaced again, but not with Ibrahim.

This time, reports say that Palak and Vedang Raina, who will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, are seeing each other. Not just that, rumour has it that Palak and Vedang have been dating for the last two years. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Palak and Vedang are madly in love with each other, but they have not disclosed their relationship.

The couple wants to focus on their career and they don’t want to tell anyone about their relationship. The report quoted a source as saying that Palak and Vedang have been dating each other for two years and they love each other very much. He makes a lot of headlines at private parties. However, they will never make their relationship official.

The source further added, “Obviously both Palak and Vedang want to focus on their professional lives. They will not make their relationship status public so soon.” It is reported that both are associated with the same talent agency. Palak Tiwari first met Vedang Raina at a party organised by her agency. Palak’s PR team has dismissed all such reports and called it just another rumour.

Talking about work, Palak Tiwari made her acting debut with the horror film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, which also stars Arbaaz Khan and Tanisha Mukherjee. The film is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Salman Khan’s film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

On the other hand, Vedanga Raina will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial venture The Archies, marking his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and late actress Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

