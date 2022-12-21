Palak Tiwari Exudes 'Christmas Mood' With Mommy Shweta and Brother Reyansh; Check Pics

Like her mother Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari steals the hearts of admirers with her beauty. Although she is yet to make her Bollywood debut, Palak has quite a large following on social media. With Christmas just around the corner, Palak and her fam are all ready to spread love and cheer. Recently, the Bijlee Bijlee girl shared a slew of fun-filled pictures celebrating her “Christmas mood." She posed for the camera with her mommy Shweta and brother Reyansh Kohli. In the pictures, Palak was seen in a Santa Claus suit whereas Shweta wore a long denim midi dress.

In the first photo, Palak held her brother, who sat on Shweta’s lap, while the three of them smiled at the camera. The following snap showed the family posing in front of a Christmas tree. They were also sitting around the tree, holding red and green stockings in the third picture. The family can be seen eating candy canes and enjoying their pre-Christmas celebration.

Palak Tiwari was also joined by a friend as they made faces for the camera. In one of the pictures, Palak appeared astonished when Shweta scribbled a note. The mother-daughter pair grinned and looked at Reyansh, who was writing on a piece of paper. Captioning the post, Palak wrote, “Christmas mood."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “You are the best person in this universe. May you and your family always be happy and stay safe. You are my idol Shweta Tiwari." Another user shared, “So cute and beautiful family by the way happy Christmas to all.”

Shweta Tiwari married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1999. Palak was born a year later. The couple divorced in 2007.

Shweta Tiwari is currently filming the TV show Main Hoon Aparajita with Manav Gohil. The daily soap depicts the journey of a mother of three whose husband leaves them after finding love elsewhere. On the other hand, Palak Tiwari made headlines after appearing in the Bijlee Bijlee song alongside Harrdy Sandhu. She will make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ka Jaan.

