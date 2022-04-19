Dare Not Call Shweta Tiwari 'Hot' If You Are Friends With Palak Tiwari; Here's Why

If there is one mother-daughter duo who never fails to leave netizens impressed with their fitness and hotness, then it surely is Shweta and Palak Tiwari. Ever since Palak Tiwari rose to fame with Hardy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee music video, the internet is flooded with her comparison with her mother. Shweta is often referred to as Palak’s elder sister as well.

However, in a recent interview, Palak Tiwari talked about the same and revealed what happens when any of her friends call her mother Shweta ‘hot’. Palak mentioned whenever something like this happened, Shweta asked her to throw them out. The Starkid further added that for Shweta, everyone who is of her daughter’s age is a ‘beta’.

“It is the weirdest thing. I have yelled at so many of my guy friends. They’ve not said that they have a crush on her, they’re like ‘dude your mom is quite hot huh’ and I was like ‘you say this and now my mom is gonna belo (beat with a rolling pin) like that.’ So for her everyone my age is like ‘beta’ and she has always been very maternal so when my friends say ‘Shweta, you are so hot,’ she is like, ‘eh, nikal isko (throw him out)’,” Palak said in an interview as reported by ETimes.

Palak Tiwari also recalled her schooling days and talked about how she used to feel super-proud whenever Shweta used to come to pick her up. “I love it. I love that she is so happening. In fact when I was younger also, I’ve loved it since then. Because my nani (maternal grandmother) would normally pick me up from school, what a bratty kid I was, but the day my mom was coming to pick me up I was like ‘oh, my mom is hot and good-looking and everyone is gonna be staring at her,” Palak said.

“I used to be like, ‘huh, yeah, that’s my mom, so.’ I used to feel very cool. Till date it’s like that, I was like ‘that’s my mom.’ I am very proud of it,” the Bijlee Bijlee fame added.

On the work front, Palak will be making her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. On the other hand, Shweta was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

