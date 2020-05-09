Palak Tiwari Gets Candid About Relationship with Mom Shweta Tiwari

Television actress Shweta Tiwari recently sat down for a video chat interview along with her daughter Palak. The mother-daughter duo appeared in the third episode of Pinkvilla’s show, Dear Mom.

During the one-on-one, Palak was asked if she shares everything with her mother, starting with dating details. Palak asserted that her mom understands the dating concept completely and doesn’t turn out to be awkward about it.

“100%. I am not the kind of person who likes to lie to her. Back in the day, tried it, done it, hated it. It was traumatizing. So, now I am very honest about everything. It is not just dating, I tell her everything. If I like someone, if something shady is happening in the group, even if I am in a club, she is the first person to know everything. She is always very supportive,” Palak was quoted as saying.

Shweta revealed that Palak steals her clothes and makeup products, which annoys her sometimes.

In an earlier interaction with Hindustan Times, Shweta opened up about Palak’s support in her journey. She said, “I’m a parent, and I’ve to raise my daughter Palak and my son Reyansh. I draw strength from Palak, who has taken care of me like my mother.”

Shweta calls herself lucky to have a daughter who understands and follows whatever she says or explains.

On the work front, Shweta made her digital debut in 2019 with Alt Balaji and ZEE5’s product, Hum, Tum And Them alongside Akshay Oberoi. She stars opposite Varun Badola in television series Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.