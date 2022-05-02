Palak Tiwari Gets Trolled For Her 'Funny and Awkward' Ramp Walk, Netizens Are Clearly Not Happy

Ever since Palak Tiwari made her debut with Hardy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee music video, she has been ruling headlines. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter never fails to impress fans with her too-hot-to-handle looks. However, this time looks like Palak has left netizens disappointed and upset.

Palak Tiwari was recently seen walking on the ramp. She turned showstopper for celebrity stylist turned designer Eshaa Amiin at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022. The Starkid wore co-ord set and accessorised her look with chains and a pendant along with big dual hoops. However, netizens are not happy with Palak Tiwari’s ramp walk. Soon after the video was shared on social media, several people trolled her and alleged that her walk was ‘awkward and funny’. “Worst walk ever seen," one of the comments read. Another netizen wrote, “She was trying something but did not work out (sic)."

While netizens trolled Palak for her ramp walk, her fans were quick to defend her. “Her dress is very risky that shed fall but still she did it well," one of her fans wrote. Another fan commented, “It’s her first and she’s trying her best."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Palak talked about her mother, Shweta Tiwari and added how she wants to share her ‘load’. “Ultimate aim is to provide for my family in a way that they never have to worry about anything. Because my mom has always been a sole earner, and I want to take that pressure off her back. I really want to be capable enough and earn enough so that I can provide for my brother and his education throughout his life. I can provide for my mom, my nana’s medical bills and my nani’s medical bills (nana and nani are maternal grandparents)," she said.

On the work front, Palak will be making her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

