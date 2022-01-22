Palak Tiwari Hides Face As She Clicked With Ibrahim Ali Khan; Netizens Spot 'Hickey' on Latter's Neck

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, sent the internet into a tizzy after they were spotted together outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Friday evening. This was the first time when Palak and Ibrahim were papped together.

While the duo decided to step out of the restaurant separately, Palak was later clicked hiding her face while sitting in a car with Ibrahim. On the other hand, Ibrahim looked comfortable and was even seen blushing at one point. Palak looked stylish in a maroon blouse top which she teamed with denim and sneakers. Ibrahim looked dapper in a brown jacket and jeans.

However, what grabbed netizens’ attention was some dark red marks on Ibrahim’s neck. One user commented, “Hickey, hickey, hickey." Another one wrote, “Guys, look at his neck."

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Palak Tiwari became an overnight sensation after she appeared in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee Bijlee. Palak is awaiting the release of her debut film Rosie The Saffron Chapter, which is touted to be a horror-thriller. The film is based on the real-life story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram. The movie went on floors in December 2020 in Pune.

On the other hand, Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar in his upcoming directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Ibrahim is Saif’s child with his first wife Amrita Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.