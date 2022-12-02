Palak Tiwari Is ‘Excited’ To Work With Sanjay Dutt In The Virgin Tree

Palak Tiwari, daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari, became an overnight sensation after featuring in singer Harrdy Sandhu’s chartbuster Bijlee Bijlee. The diva is now all pumped up for her upcoming projects, including Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and The Virgin Tree. Among these projects, shooting for The Virgin Tree has commenced recently and Palak is excited to share screen space with Sanjay Dutt. She spoke about this in an interview with a portal. Palak said that she can’t wait to share screen space with Sanjay.

According to her, it will be an amazing experience, to learn from the veteran actor. She also praised her co-star Sunny Singh and called him a delight to work with. Palak feels that Sunny is naturally funny and charming on-screen. She signed off by saying that the whole cast of the film is brilliant.

The Virgin Tree went on floors recently in Pune. Helmed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev, the film is touted to be a horror-comedy film. The buzz around this movie amped up after Palak shared its poster on Instagram. This first glimpse was packed with spooky elements and showed a haunted classroom in a vintage college building. It was well received by the cinephiles and they conveyed their best wishes to Palak. Filmmaker Amit Khanna and journalist Shravan Shah from B-Town gave thumbs up to this poster, while a user was delighted that the shooting of this movie is underway in Symbiosis College, Pune.

Apart from Palak and Sanjay, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan and Mouni Roy will be essaying pivotal roles in The Virgin Tree. This film will also mark the debut of the popular content creator, Beyounick. Sanjay’s production house Three Dimension Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd, along with producer Deepak Mukut’s banner Soham Rockstar Entertainment, has backed Tthe film. It is written and directed by Siddhant Sachdev, who assisted Mohit Suri in the romantic drama film Aashiqui 2. Vankush Arora has worked as the co-writer.

