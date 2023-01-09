Palak Tiwari Looks Stunning in Maroon Corset Top and Brown Faux Leather Pants

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari often sets the Internet on fire with her sartorial choices and mesmerising personality. Now, in a recent video shared by Viral Bhayani, the actress showed up in a maroon corset top and brown faux leather pants, creating a stir on the Internet. She rounded off her look with winged eyeliner, highlighter, open tresses, and nude lips, accentuating her features.

The ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ girl was recently papped by shutterbugs as she stepped out in the city. Despite looking adorable, a section of social media users trolled the actress for wearing leather pants in Mumbai and picked her being too skinny. One social media user commented, “With this kind of body, I would prefer more decent outfits”. Another commented, “She needs vitamins and protein”. One user even called her ‘Skeleton’.

Meanwhile, her fans continue to shower her with love and admiration. While some fans flooded the comment section with heart eyes emojis, some used fire emojis. The actress always manages to garner attention with her stunning looks and a million-dollar smile.

Whether it is a hot bralette or a thigh-high slit gown, she makes sure her fans go gaga over her. With her elegant fashion style, she makes head turns every time she makes a public appearance.

Palak Tiwari is now all pumped up for her upcoming projects. She will soon be seen in films, including Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and The Virgin Tree.

