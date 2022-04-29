Palak Tiwari Opens Up About Equation with Dad Raja Chaudhary: 'Getting to Know Him from Scratch'

Palak Tiwari is yet to be launched in the film industry, but she already has our attention. The young actress has created a mark with her appearances in music videos. Now, in an interview, she has opened up about her equation with her father Raja Chaudhary, and whether she is disillusioned about love and marriage after seeing her mother Shweta Tiwari’s failed marriages.

Talking to ETimes, Palak revealed that she is starting afresh with her father Raja Chaudhary. She said, “After going through sobriety, he is finding himself again and is in a really good place. It’s been a fresh start for us. Also, people expect us to go back to being the perfect father-daughter duo, but that’s not how it works. We have spent a fair amount of time apart from each other because he was dealing with his issues and I was growing up. Now that we are getting to know each other, it’s from scratch.”

When asked about whether she feels disillusioned about love and marriage because of her mom, Shweta Tiwari’s two failed marriages, Palak revealed that is not the case. She said, “I have always seen my mother be a good wife. I have also seen my naani. So, I know that love exists, and my idea of love and marriage has not been tainted. But I have also realised that one should not rush into marriage. If you feel something is wrong with the person, it’s better to leave him at that moment. Women struggle with that the most and I have seen that with not just my mother, but women from around the world. We keep justifying things for our partners because we want to see the good in people. It’s a great quality, but it will come back to bite. That’s not love or at least that’s not the kind of love I want – not now, not ever.”

Palak is set to make her debut with the horror flick Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

