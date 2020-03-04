English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Palak Tiwari or Kiara Advani? Fans are Debating Whose 'Leafy' Photoshoot is Better

Palak Tiwari (L), Kiara Advani (R)

Palak Tiwari posed for photographer Chris Rathore and her pictures are along similar lines as Bollywood actress Kiara Advani.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 5:33 PM IST
Palak Tiwari, daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, is the latest one to have attempted a photoshoot behind the leaves. Unlike, Kiara Advani, who posed topless behind a banana leaf for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani a few days ago, Palak did not bare it all, but her killer expressions are no less than a pro.

Palak's photoshoot behind the leaves is now going viral on social media, with fans even comparing her to Kiara. Many fans could not help but call her beautiful and her pictures amazing. Palak shared a couple of images from the photoshoot writing on her social media handle, "Peek-a-boo."

Read: Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar Bare it All For Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar

Chris Rathore, who has also collaborated with Tara Sutaria, Parth Samthaan, Malaika Arora and other A-list stars before, has shot Palak's pictures. Check them out below:

View this post on Instagram

Peek-a-boo Shot by @chrisrathore.photo

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on

Read: Shweta Tiwari Twins with Daughter Palak and Son Reyansh in Yellow at Family Wedding

