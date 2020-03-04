Palak Tiwari or Kiara Advani? Fans are Debating Whose 'Leafy' Photoshoot is Better

Palak Tiwari, daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, is the latest one to have attempted a photoshoot behind the leaves. Unlike, Kiara Advani, who posed topless behind a banana leaf for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani a few days ago, Palak did not bare it all, but her killer expressions are no less than a pro.

Palak's photoshoot behind the leaves is now going viral on social media, with fans even comparing her to Kiara. Many fans could not help but call her beautiful and her pictures amazing. Palak shared a couple of images from the photoshoot writing on her social media handle, "Peek-a-boo."

Chris Rathore, who has also collaborated with Tara Sutaria, Parth Samthaan, Malaika Arora and other A-list stars before, has shot Palak's pictures. Check them out below:

