Palak Tiwari Pens Heartfelt Note For Mother Shweta Tiwari on Father’s Day

Shweta Tiwari is one of the popular faces of the Indian Television Industry. As much as the actress grabbed attention for her professional career, her private life was also the talk of the town. Amid the ugly public spat between Shweta and her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, the actress's daughter, Palak Tiwari dedicated an emotional note on social media on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Writing a heartrending note on Insta stories, Palak posted Shweta’s photo along with her brother Reyansh and thanked her for raising them right. She heaped praises on her mother and added that she has taught them not just by preaching but through example what true strength is. Then, she appreciated further for never letting the negativity affect her. “You're my everything. You're the best parent in the whole world and we are so blessed to have you,” Palak concluded.

Shweta is currently shooting for the show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 in Cape Town. Even though the actress is miles apart, she makes sure to stay connected with her kids via virtual media. The actress posted a few pictures of her daughter and son enjoying some quality time while completely drenched in the rain.

Lately, Abhinav accused Shweta of not allowing him to meet their son Reyansh and ‘illegally detain(ing)’ him at an ‘undisclosed location’. He also accused the actress of snatching away his son from him. Responding to the same, Shweta said in an interview with Etimes that her kids are her priority. They will always be her focus even though she would be working. the actress added that she doesn’t owe any clarification and justification to anyone for she knows what is good for her children. She continued that she knows how to keep her kids both physically and mentally healthy and give them a better life.

