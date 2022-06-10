Palak Tiwari Reportedly Roped in for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, BTS Drops Anthology Album Proof

Salman Khan starrer action drama, tentatively called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, might have found the female actor the makers were looking for. If reports are to be believed, then Palak Tiwari has been roped in, after Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. She was recommended by Salman Khan himself.

BTS has finally dropped their new anthology album, Proof, today. The official music video of the lead single “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”, which depicts the journey the Bangtan Boys went through and expectations for the septet’s new chapter, is also available now. Proof comes 11 months after their latest single CD Butter.

Pranitha Subhash, who was seen in films like Bhuj and Hungama 2, and her husband Nitin Raju welcomed their baby girl today. She also shared photos of the little one from the hospital, and called the last few days ‘surreal’.

Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note as he wrapped up the shoot of Gayatri and Pushkar helmed Vikram Vedha. The actor, who would essay Vedha, also shared co-star Saif Ali Khan’s look in the film as he posted a picture with him, along with the director duo.

Britney Spears’ first husband Jason Alexander has been arrested after he crashed the singer’s wedding with Sam Asghari. He was reportedly uninvited, and even live blogged the entire gate-crashing episode. a trespassing complaint was filed following which Jason was booked. He is now in police custody.

