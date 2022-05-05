Palak Tiwari Reveals Her Reaction To Social Media Trolls: 'Ye Log Kabhi Khush Nahi Honge'

Palak Tiwari has become everyone’s favourite ever since she made her debut with Hardy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee music video. However, it’s a truth that not every follower on social media is a fan. Therefore, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter also gets trolled quite often. Recently, Palak Tiwari opened up about the same and shared her mantra to deal with it.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Palak Tiwari talked about how she does not pay attention to negative comments on social media. She also added that irrespective of whatever one does, certain people on social media cannot be happy, and therefore trolling is obvious. “It doesn’t affect me as much as people think it should. Kyuki maine realise karlia hai ki ye log kabhi khush nahi honge. They have made a choice for themselves. They say, ‘these celebrities get so dressed up, what are they doing, where are they going?’ Theek hai chalo, I’ll come out simple. Then they say ‘She looks like this?’ Who will give her work? Aisi toh meri dost dikhti hai," the starkid said as cited by BollywoodLife.com.

Palak Tiwari further argued that even stars are no different from common people and therefore one should not have an issue with celebrities looking common. “Toh dost dikhti hai that is the point right? You want someone on screen that represents you. Why is it bad that sometimes we look like you, have flaws, have one eye bigger than the other? Why do you want someone to be impeccable when you are not. We are representing you," she added.

For the unversed, Palak Tiwari was recently trolled after she turned showstopper for celebrity stylist turned designer Eshaa Amiin at a fashion show. Netizens were not happy with her ramp walk and were quick to call it ‘awkward and funny’.

On the work front, Palak will be making her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

