Palak Tiwari Reveals If Mother Shweta Tiwari is Comfortable About She Doing Intimate Scenes

Television actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, co-starring Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat. In a recent interview, Palak spoke at length about her debut, said that her mother is comfortable about she doing intimate scenes in movies.

Talking to Spotboye, Palak said, “She (Shweta Tiwari) is not controlling like that. The one thing I love about my mother is that she keeps telling me that this is your career, your decisions. I feel she trust me a lot. So, she told me it’s your career and you are smart enough to make your own call. But, I do go to her if I am at crossroads and she does suggest what she thinks is the best.”

She further said, “People assumed that I will make my acting debut in Television because of my mom. But, I chose this project because firstly it’s based on a true story. That’s instinctively piqued my interest. And then, I thought it’s quite peculiar to start with. I wanted to start with horror, physiological film, something a little unconventional. I wanted to start my career with something I believed in from the script perspective. And, I feel we always have time to do rom-com.”

Meanwhile, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra. The story of the horror-thriller is based on real events when an employee at a BPO company suddenly disappeared from Gurugram.

On the other hand, Shweta is currently seen on stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

