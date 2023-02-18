Palak Tiwari Says 'Heart Was Always Stuck on Bollywood' Ahead of Debut With Salman Khan

Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year. The aspiring actress, who is the daughter of television icon Shweta Tiwari, will star alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In a recent interview, the actress discussed the pressure she is under due to the high expectations of people around her.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Palak Tiwari expressed her excitement to begin her Bollywood career and added that everything in her life has been leading up to this moment. She claimed that in order to be as prepared as possible for her appearance on the big screen, she has been training incredibly hard and giving it her all.

Many of her fans and followers assumed that just like her mother, she would begin her acting career through TV shows. But it seems the actress had a different plan. “My heart was always stuck on Bollywood. I owe everything that I am and everything that my family is to television, but my heart and eyes were always on Bollywood," she said.

Palak added that such a big step comes with all the pressure in the world. “It comes with pressure that could crumble you and crush you. But I’m trying to make sure it doesn’t wither me out," Palak said adding that she is focusing on all the positive things now.

Thanking those who have helped her in the journey, Palak said that she only wishes to make everyone proud with her first major project.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Jagapathi, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal, in addition to Salman Khan and Palal Tiwari. The Farhad Samji-directed film is a remake of the Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia-led 2014 Tamil film Veeram. The film, which is being made by Salman Khan Productions, will premiere on April 21, 2023.

Palak Tiwari was supposed to make her acting debut With the horror thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter alongside Vivek Oberoi. The trailer of the same was released on August 2021. However, the film has not been released yet. Previously, Palak Tiwari was seen with Harrdy Sandhu in music video Bijlee Bijlee.

