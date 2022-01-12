Palak Tiwari Spams Mom Shweta Tiwari's Instagram With Compliments on Latter's Sexy Pics

Actor Shweta Tiwari, who rose to fame with her daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay and further went on to lift the Bigg Boss trophy in the fourth season, has undergone a massive transformation. Ever since Shweta appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi, fans were shocked and impressed with her ripped and toned body. There is no doubt that the actor sets the temperature soaring with her photoshoots, and during this, her biggest cheerleader is her daughter, Palak Tiwari.

Recently, Shweta posted some pictures from her latest photoshoot. The actor is seen wearing a beige coloured lehenga with golden embroidery, she had accessorised it with statement jewellery and curled the ends of her tresses. She gave different stunning poses for the lens. Her abs and toned body were quite evident in the gorgeous clicks. Posting the pictures, she wrote, “Confidence looks gorgeous on you!!!"

Reacting to it, Palak spammed the comment section and called Shweta a “style icon" and “beauty queen". Her comments also included, “legend behaviour" and “show them queen.”

A couple of days back, Shweta had shared a couple of pictures wherein she had donned a stunning peach saree. The actor looked ravishing hot in the clicks as she made sensuous poses for the camera. Shweta did not miss a chance to flaunt her ripped body and finely defined abs. Through her caption on this post, Shweta also lashed out at the trolls. She wrote, “If you have an opinion About my life, please raise your hand. Now put it over your mouth!”

The comment section was flooded with praises from her fans, co-star, and industry friends. Her KKK 11 co-contestants Nikki Tamboli called Shweta ‘Sexy’ while singer Aastha Gill wrote, “Maar Hi Daloge.” Sara Khan, Rati Pandey, and Ashmit Patel also praised the actor for her killer looks.

Shweta’s daughter, Palak is also following in her mother’s footsteps. Her debut song, Bijlee Bijlee alongside Hardy Sandhu was a super hit. Palak’s fan base has increased drastically, and fans are waiting for her debut film.

