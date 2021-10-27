Palak Tiwari to Feature in Harrdy Sandhu’s Music Video, Mother Shweta Tiwari Shares First Look

TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to find a firm footing for herself in the industry. Palak’s debut film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter will hit the theatres on January 14, 2022, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Vivek Oberoi’s Oberoi Mega Entertainment, Mandira Entertainment, and Prerna V Arora are together producing this film, while the rein of direction is in the hands of Vishal Ranjan Mishra. It is also being speculated that Arbaaz Khan will appear in the movie. Palak’s fans and followers are extremely excited. And now, Shweta’s latest post has taken the excitement to another level.

On October 26, the mother of two shared the first glimpse of Palak’s upcoming music video. Calling herself a proud mother, Shweta in her post revealed the release date, which is October 30. Shweta is extremely happy to see her daughter grow into this independent young woman. While sharing the first look of her daughter in the music video, the actress wrote that she cannot believe that this video is really going to come. The name of Palak’s music video is titled Bijli-Bijli.

Check out Shweta’s post here.

Along with penning down a long post, Shweta also shared a glamorous photo of Palak, and the latter looks stunning as ever. She further credited artists who have been associated with the video. We got to know that the song is sung by Harrdy Sandhu, while the video is directed by Arvind Khaira. Lyrics are by none other than Jaani and the music is composed by B Praak. Shweta writes that working with such a great team was nothing short of a dream. Her post in no time went viral on social media. Shweta’s friends and co-workers, including Sunny Hinduja, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul from the showbiz world congratulated her for Palak’s upcoming projects. Her co-actor and long-time friend Dalljiet Kaur wrote, “Wohoooooooo this is so exciting. All the best mommy. All the best, Palak.”

