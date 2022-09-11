Palak Tiwari Wears Ethnic for A Photoshoot, Mom Shweta Tiwari Says ‘Kitni Sunder…’; See Post

Palak Tiwari might not have made her acting debut yet, but she has already won hearts with her appearance in music videos like ‘Bijli Bijli’ and ‘Mangta Hai Kya’. The actress, who is all set for her Big Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has now made head turns with her ethnic avatar in her latest photoshoot. In fact, it has also earned her a beautiful compliment from her mother, Shweta Tiwari.

Palak shared a video of her in saree, as she endorsed a jewellery brand. She poses in a pink and gold silk saree with traditional gold and diamond jewellery, and also plays with her hair as she smiles for the camera. See the video here:

Proud mommy Shweta Tiwari took to the comments and wrote, “Oh my god! My Babyyyy.” She also shared the video on her story and wrote, “Kitni Sunder Meri Bacchi…” Others too dropped their comments. One fan wrote, “OMG palak is sooo beautiful.” Another comment read, “Poo bani parvati😂😂jokes apart but u looking stunning .” People also complimented her by calling ‘gorgeous’, ‘stunning’, ‘cute’, and ‘beautiful’.

In a recent interview, Shweta had revealed that she advices Palak to not get married. Talking to ETimes, she said, “I don’t believe in the institution of marriage. In fact, I even tell my daughter not to get married. It’s her life and I don’t dictate to her how to lead it, but I want her to think well before taking the plunge. Just because you are in a relationship, it doesn’t have to culminate into marriage.”

Palak Tiwari was to make her debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The trailer of the horror film had released, but the film seems to have been shelved. She will be sharing screen with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

