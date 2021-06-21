Palak Tiwari Wishes Shweta Tiwari on Father's Day, Pakistani Actress Sarah Khan Announces Pregnancy

Shweta Tiwari is one of the popular faces of the Indian Television Industry. As much as the actress grabbed attention for her professional career, her private life was also the talk of the town. Amid the ugly public spat between Shweta and her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, the actress’s daughter, Palak Tiwari dedicated an emotional note on social media on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Writing a heartrending note on Insta stories, Palak posted Shweta’s photo along with her brother Reyansh and thanked her for raising them right.

Popular Pakistani actress Sarah Khan, who has appeared in numerous Urdu television series, is going to be a mommy’ soon. The actress is pregnant with her first child with her husband, Falak Shabbir. She announced her pregnancy news by sharing an adorable social media post.

In the pictures, Sarah looks stunning in a pink top and black skirt as she flaunts her baby bump with Falak at his side. Her husband can also be seen lovingly caressing her baby bump as the duo strike poses for the shutter box. Sharing the post she also praised god for this gift.

This World Music Day, French record producer and DJ, William Grigahcine, known by his stage name DJ Snake, and Tamil artiste Dhee are coming together to release a new version of her popular Tamil independent track ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ as a part of Spotify’s Singles program in India. DJ Snake has re-imagined the smash hit, blending distinctive styles influenced by the sounds native to Tamil Nadu with electronic dance beats.

It’s the first track from India for the Singles program, created in 2016, to provide artistes with an opportunity to re-record one of their existing songs or cover a song of their choice in a fresh way.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently shooting its eleventh season in Cape Town. Rohit Shetty is returning as host for the sixth time and actors like Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh among others will be featuring in the stunt based reality show this time around.

While there is still time for the new season to premiere, the salaries that the contestants and host Rohit is pocketing have been revealed. As per various reports, Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya is the highest paid celebrity in the show.

It seems actress Shilpa Shetty’s healthy habits have worked as a source of inspiration for her husband Raj Kundra. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the businessman revealed that he is celebrating one year of following a vegan lifestyle. However, the way he delivered the news on his social media handle had its typical Raj style of fun.

Continuing his tradition of swapping faces of actors’ in movies and music videos, Raj swapped Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s face from the song Butta Bomma.

