Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak filed a complaint of domestic abuse against former's husband Abhinav Kohli on August 11. Abhinav was subsequently taken into police custody and later got out by posting Rs 15,000 as bail amount but the case is still continuing.

In the matter that pertains to Abhinav allegedly hitting Palak, Raja Choudhary, Palak's father and Shweta's ex-husband, has claimed that he has been worried about his daughter and Shweta, but the latter has not responded to any of her calls of messages.

In a statement issued by Raja, he was quoted as saying, "I have called Shweta more than 100 times, but she has not answered a single call from me. And she's not responding to the message. At least the answer should be so. After all, Palak is my daughter too. But what to say."

He added, "Shweta has always been like this, a great wall was built between me and Palak and she continues to do so. Since 2007, when we were officially separated, she never responded to me properly."

Chaudhary also revealed that Abhinav also "guided Shweta to get divorced (from him)."

He said, "Abhinav was as a person who provides the shoulder to a woman who is upset and depressed. Shweta was very impressed with her. He would also guide Shweta to get divorced."

Domestic violence was the cause behind the dissolution of Shweta and Raja's marriage as well. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress married Raja in 1998 and filed for a divorce in 2007 after nine years of marriage. She married Abhinav Kohli in 2013 after dating for almost three years. Shweta and Abhinav have a two-and-half-year old son, Reyansh.

