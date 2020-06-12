Palash Sen Remembers How Ayushmann Khurrana Met Him 17 Years Ago At A Reality Show

Dr. Palash Sen, the lead singer of the pop rock band Euphoria took to Facebook to share a precious memory featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. On the occasion of the release of Gulabo Sitabo, Palash revealed that Ayushmann had participated in a singing reality show Popstars back in 2003.

In the post, now liked over 2000 times, Palash revealed that even though Ayushmann did not win the show, he won his heart. "2003 , a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge- Popstars. He didn't win it but won my heart and my love forever. Travelled with me for Euphoria gigs and always stayed close to me. My only advice to him was - Haar na Maan na! Today as his new film releases, he is definitely India's most loved and the most talented actor. Ayush, I am as proud of you today, as I was 17 years back. Love you my bro. Everyone, go watch Gulaabo Sitaabo on Amazon Prime. Ayushmann Khurrana #throwback #popstars," Sen captioned the post.

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Gulabo Sitabo, starring him and Amitabh Bachchan has received a lot of love online. The film has been directed by Shoojit Sircar, who has previously directed Ayushmann in his debut film Vicky Donor and Big B in the 2015 film Piku. The film's writer Juhi Chaturvedi, who frequently collaborates with Sircar and has also written both Vicky Donor and Piku among others, has received a lot of love for her screenwriting. The film ruffled some feathers after it was announced that it will release on Amazon Prime instead of waiting for a theatrical release.

"I made Gulabo Sitabo as a cinematic experience. It was the situation that called for a decision like this. So I experimented. I'm happy to do this experiment (of releasing the film online). Both Gulabo Sitabo and Udham Singh are cinematic experiences; nothing is less, nothing is more. It's all about creating good cinema," the director had told Pinkvilla.

