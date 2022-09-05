Pallavi Joshi Answers Why Bollywood Films Aren't Working At The Box Office: 'There Is a Disconnect'

2022 has not been easy for Bollywood so far. Whether it was Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera or Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, several big movies did not work well at the box office. However, it was Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s The Kashmir Files that impressed everyone. Now, in a recent interview, Pallavi was asked why Bollywood films aren’t working anymore when the actress explained that it is majorly because films are not representing the problems of India.

“I am not an expert in Bollywood so I don’t know what went wrong with Shamshera or Dobaaraa and other films. But I can certainly tell you what worked in favour of our film. I have always believed that the audience realises the intent with which you put across your subject or performance. In theatre, there were days when I lost focus and wouldn’t get the same reaction from the audience. And those were the most miserable days. And the same applies to films as well. Through the screen too, people realise your honesty,” she said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Pallavi also mentioned that The Kashmir Files worked wonders at the box office because it represented a real issue. She also added that there is a disconnect between the audience and the films nowadays which may be the reason behind films not working well. “As an artiste, the training is to show a mirror to society. So, even if you are a little anti-establishment, that’s ok. If you see the films of Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Sunil Dutt, they mirrored whatever was happening around in the society. The films were based around the problems India was facing at that time. Somehow, the problems of India do not feature in our films anymore. Hence, there is that disconnect,” she added.

“The audience is our everything and we are nothing without them. So, let’s try and remember this and give them what they want. Give them the stories they are dying to see and see how they flock the theatres again,” she further said.

