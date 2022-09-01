Pallavi Joshi Disagrees Boycott Culture Affecting Poor Technicians: 'People Will Get Paid Unless...'

Actress Pallavi Joshi, who delivered a hit film in the form of The Kashmir Files earlier this year, weighed in on statements that the ongoing boycott culture that Bollywood is tackling is impacting poor technicians. The actress disagreed with the claims and said that everyone involved in the film usually gets paid, as long as the film goes into production.

For the unversed, lately, several Bollywood films have not been performing as per expectations at the box office. While a few stars have spoken about the lukewarm box office collection, Vijay Deverakonda went a step ahead and issued a statement stating that the boycott culture is impacting the economy as well.

Joshi disagreed with the statement in a recent interview. Speaking with Hindustan Times, Joshi said, “Let me tell you one thing–no matter what happens, there won’t be a scenario where films will not be made. As long as films are made, people will get paid unless, of course, there is a pandemic again where everything comes to a standstill. But that is nature. But the film industry won’t be put under a lock and key. That’s a very Utopian thought. It hasn’t happened and will never happen.”

She added, “To actually say that think about those 250 people who work on our films and what about their livelihood is a wrong argument. They have already been paid. After the release, it’s only the producer, the distributor, and the exhibitor that get stuck. Actors, technicians, all the daily wage workers have been paid by then.”

Pallavi Joshi was seen in The Kashmir Files, directed by her husband Vivek Agnihotri. The film was centered around the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and it portrayed scenes and events leading up to an alleged genocide. Within the first week of its release, the film struck a chord with the audience. Eventually, it became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022. The film featured Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar in prominent roles.

