Pallavi Joshi Reveals She Isn't Considering Any Awards For The Kashmir Files; Here's Why

When The Kashmir Files was released in March this year, it revived the box office despite gaining mixed reviews from all. It became the first post-pandemic Hindi movie to cross the 300-crore mark. Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in key roles, the film was directed by Vivek Agnihotri. While a section of the audience called the film eye-opening, some even called it ‘propaganda’. Months after the release, Pallavi Joshi has now said that she isn’t considering any awards for the film.

During her recent interaction with E-Times, Pallavi Joshi mentioned that even though The Kashmir Files deserve a national award, she is aware that it won’t be nominated at any other award ceremony. “I’m not even considering any of these award functions. I’ll be surprised if we get nominated. I know for a fact that we won’t be considered. But I think the film deserves a National Award, at least. There is a list that I have, but I’m sure we won’t get it in so many categories. But if we don’t get that one National Award, I guess I will be disappointed,” she said.

Pallavi Joshi also mentioned that The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files are undoubtedly the biggest turning points in her career. “There are so many people who only talk about the committee scenes, and what marvelous performances by Mithun da and Shweta (Basu Prasad). The people who decided to finally do this film really owned up to their characters,” she added.