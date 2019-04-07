Pallavi Sharda Heads to Hollywood, Bags Lead Role in ABC Drama Triangle

Pallavi Sharda is the latest Bollywood actress to bag a show in the US. Pallavi, who has featured in Bollywood films like Besharam and Hawaizaada, has been chosen as the female lead opposite Mike Vogel in the ABC drama Triangle.The actress shared the news on social media:Directed by McG, Triangle poses the question - what if the Bermuda Triangle was not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean but a land lost in time that has trapped travelers over the course of human history?When a family is shipwrecked in this strange land, they must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants, from throughout history, to survive and somehow find a way home.Pallavi will reportedly play Alex, David's (Vogel) girlfriend who is trying to connect with his teen daughter Natalie (Sarah Catherine Hook). Vogel is best known for films such as Poseidon, Blue Valentine and The Help.The project will currently shooting in New Zealand and will be executive produced by Feldman, Jennifer Gwartz and Postiglione.Earlier this year, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared on Twitter that his series New Amsterdam has been confirmed for season 2. The actor played a neurosurgeon in the first season of the show inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US. He had also featured in the American web television series Sense8, that starred his son Sikander Kher, actor Purab Kohli and actress Tina Desai as well.Last month, there were reports about Priyanka Chopra being in talks with Amazon Prime Video for some projects. The streaming platform had shared that a behind the scenes documentary on the Jonas Brothers is underway. And Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke credited Priyanka for it."I love Priyanka and she introduced me to Nick Jonas. They sent me a video and we bought it right away and that's how we came about it. I love her... So you can look forward to us doing more work with Priyanka," Salke had told IANS.Before that, Priyanka, now married to singer Nick Jonas, made waves in the US with her show Quantico. It didn't get a fourth season but the series from ABC Studios and producer Mark Gordon was a breakout when it debuted in 2015. The show starred Priyanka as Alex Parrish - an FBI recruit who joins the agency after graduating from the FBI Academy and becomes a prime suspect of a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal.