Palthu Janwar Director Sangeeth P Raja Ties The Knot With Actress Sruthy Suresh

Malayalam director Sangeeth P Raja who received much critical acclaim for his film Palthu Janwar has achieved another milestone in his life. The director got hitched to actress Sruthy Suresh on September 11 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple ditched a fancy marriage and chose to tie the knot in the presence of their family members.

Sangeeth and Sruthy’s simple wedding took place in Kerala’s Thiruvalla Sree Vallabha temple, following all the rituals of Hindu traditions.

The director announced his marriage to Sruthy by dropping a dreamy wedding video on his Instagram page. “Just Married” he captioned the post, adding a heart at the end.

Sruthy looked pretty draped in an off-white lehenga saree having intricately designed red embroidery. She accessorised her look with gold-plated forehead jewellery and a choker necklace, matched with a pair of golden earrings.

The groom aka Sangeeth opted for out-of-the-box wedding attire. He was dressed in a pink marble-dyed kurta with a pair of matching white dhoti.

The adorable video revealed Sangeeth putting on a mangalsutra on Sruthy as the latter flashed a coy smile. While the director was adjusting the neckpiece, Sruthy gazed at her husband fondly. The couple was snapped in the presence of their kin who looked at the newlyweds exchanging the varmala, as a part of the wedding ritual.

The moment the wedding pictures and videos surfaced on the Internet, fans poured their best wishes on the newlyweds. Sangeeth’s comments section overflowed with “congratulations” and heart emojis.

According to reports both Sangeeth and Sruthy were seeing each other for a long time before they decided to come together in union.

Speaking about Sangeeth, the director did wonders on his directorial debut, Palthu Janwar, starring Basil Joseph. The film, still raging in the theatres, has received a thunderous response from moviegoers. Sangeeth attained plenty of praise for his directorial expertise as well.

Sruthy, who previously starred in notable films like Archana 31 Not Out, June, and Sundari Gardens played a pivotal role in Palthu Janwar.

