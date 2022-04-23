Pamakka Youth Leader Anbumani Ramadoss Lauds Allu Arjun For Refusing To Act in Tobacco Ad

Actor Allu Arjun is not just a superstar on-screen but in real life too. The prominent Telugu actor always manages to impress his fans with his performances. However, this time, he is winning hearts for stepping up for a good cause and saying ‘NO’ to acting in a tobacco advertisement.

After the success of his film Pushpa, Arjun is gaining limelight from all sides. He has been receiving many projects and advertisements. Recently, Arjun was offered a huge amount to be a part of a tobacco advertisement.

However, the actor declined the offer by saying that if he chooses to promote tobacco on-screen, it will mislead his fans and they’ll opt for the wrong path by getting influenced by him. Reportedly, the actor does not consume any such product in real life and does not want his fans to take up a habit of the same.

Various actors have praised Arjun for this huge step. Recently, youth leader Anbumani Ramados tweeted his word of appreciation for the actor’s decision in a series of tweets. In one of his tweets, he wrote, “Actor Allu Arjun’s refusal to act in socially harmful advertisements despite being tempted to pay a hefty sum to act in an advertisement for a tobacco company is to be welcomed!” He further called the step commendable and appreciated the actor for not getting trapped in the net of money.

The youth leader also shared an incident through his tweets that during her tenure as the union Health minister, he wrote a letter to all the leading actors of the industry requesting them to avoid doing scenes that indulge in smoking as it’ll harm their health, and they might become addicted to it. He further mentioned that actor Allu Arjun too should refrain from acting in smoking scenes in films.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.