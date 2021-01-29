Pamela Anderson Called 'Home Wrecker' by New Husband's Ex-girlfriend

Pamela Anderson has just revealed that she has gotten married for the fifth time, to 40-year-old builder Dan Hayhurst. The wedding took place on Christmas Eve at her estate in the town of Ladysmith, on Vancouver Island, after a whirlwind lockdown romance.

The 53-year-old Baywatch star told DailyMailTV, "We're really happy. I'm happier than I've ever been. It's like full circle - coming home and falling in love with somebody who's pretty much exactly like me, you know, I think the rest of it was a dream."

But Anderson has been accused Anderson of being a 'home wrecker' by Hayhurst's ex, named Carey. "This is not the lockdown love story which is being portrayed, it's all a facade. I decided to speak out because I want people to know that my almost five-year relationship, with three children involved, ended because of the affair Pam and Dan started while he was still with me," she told The Sun.

Carey said that Hayhurst had been living with her, her daughter Denise, 21, and his two young children until the summer. The pair never married, but Carey said they were in a committed relationship. "We did everything together, like family vacations, family fishing trips, we worked on family projects together," she said. Denise had worked for Anderson, and then Hayhurst was employed by her in the fall of 2019.

Things started to change at the end of last March, when lockdown began and Hayhurst spent increasing amounts of time with Anderson. "The worm turned. COVID happened and it just seemed to happen overnight," Carey said.