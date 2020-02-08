Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters End Their 12-day Marriage Via Message
Anderson and Peters reportedly spent only five days together before he sent her the break-up message.
File photo of Actress and model Pamela Anderson. (Reuters)
Actress Pamela Anderson's short-lived marriage with producer Jon Peters was ended through a text message.
Just one week after the former Baywatch star announced her separation from Peters, reports came out that it was her husband for 12 days that initiated the surprise split, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Anderson and Peters reportedly spent only five days together before he sent her the break-up message. According to Us Weekly, the executive producer of Man of Steel began his text by saying that their "beautiful amazing love fest".
He followed it up with a confession, "This whole marriage thing … has scared me."
"It made me realize that at 74 I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair," Peters text reportedly read.
The text added: "Therefore, I think the best thing we can do is that I'm going to go away for a couple of days and maybe you need to go back up to Canada we did it. The world knows we did it and I think now we need to go our own separate ways."
Sharing his hope that the 52-year-old actress can forgive him, Peters noted that he still wants her to take part in his upcoming movie Private Dancer.
He signed off his message with a statement that read, "I love you, Jon. I want to be in your life forever." Us Weekly claimed that she replied by simply stating that she forgive him.
