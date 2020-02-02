Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters Split 12 Days After Wedding

The split was abrupt, with Pamela Anderson taking a flight to her native Canada on Saturday morning, just days after posting a loving shot of her and Peters on her Instagram stories.

IANS

Updated:February 2, 2020, 2:37 PM IST
Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters Split 12 Days After Wedding
The split was abrupt, with Pamela Anderson taking a flight to her native Canada on Saturday morning, just days after posting a loving shot of her and Peters on her Instagram stories.

Actress Pamela Anderson and producer Jon Peters decided to part ways just 12 days after saying "I do" in Malibu.

A source said the pair hadn't yet filed the legal paperwork for a marriage certificate following their January 20 wedding ceremony that was attended by Anderson's two sons and Peters' three daughters and ex-wife Christine Forsyth-Peters. "I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union," Anderson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

The split was abrupt, with Anderson taking a flight to her native Canada on Saturday morning, just days after posting a loving shot of her and Peters on her Instagram stories. Peters has now joined a list of Anderson's exes that includes rock star Tommy Lee, with whom she has two sons - Kid Rock and Rick Salomon.

Peters was previously married to actress Lesley Ann Warren, but he reportedly left her for actress Barbra Streisand.

