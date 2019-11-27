Take the pledge to vote

Pamela Anderson Recreates Baywatch Moment, Cyrus Sahukar Follows With Funny Throwback Pic

After Pamela Anderson re-lived her Baywatch moments for an ad shoot, Cyrus Sahukar shared a photo of himself with Rannvijay Singha and Purab Kohli recreating a funny version of the iconic beach scene.

IANS

Updated:November 27, 2019, 7:40 PM IST
Actress Pamela Anderson re-lived her Baywatch moment recently as she ran along a beach in a skin-tight wet suit. The actress, who in the 1990s played lifeguard CJ Parker in Baywatch, was filming an ad for a car servicing firm on Gold Coast Beach in Brisbane, Australia.

The actress turned heads as she shot for the ad on the beach, reports mirror.co.uk. Her platinum blonde locks were styled in a similar beachy fashion, with loose curls flowing in the sea breeze.

The star captured the attention of photographers who snapped away as she filmed an advertisement for Australian roadside services company, Ultra Tune.

Anderson's visit to the Gold Coast comes just months after her high-profile split from her ex-boyfriend Adil Rami. Back in the summer, the Baywatch icon alleged her ex-beau cheated on her with his former partner and led a double life when they were together.

Meanwhile, Baywatch fever does not seem to end in India as well. Funnyman Cyrus Sahukar shared a picture of himself with Rannvijay Singha and Purab Kohli in which they re-created a funny version of the iconic Baywatch scene.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@rannvijaysingha @purab_kohli and I , baywatch audition rejects 😛😛#beach   A post shared by cyrus sahukar (@cyrus_sahukar) on

