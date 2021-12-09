Pan-India Star Prabhas Returns To Big Screen With 3 Major Releases in 2022

The year 2022 is going to be the year of Prabhas. The pan-India star is all set to release at least three of his films next year. With the release of the romance drama Radhe Shyam on January 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi, Prabhas will commence the back-to-back saga. The film helmed by director Radha Krishna Kumar has Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

On Wednesday, the director unveiled the song, Soch Liya, from the film. The song is about the heartbreaking love story of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The Telugu-Hindi bilingual film is said to have been made on a budget of over Rs 150 crores.

After Radhe Shyam, Prabhas has his new film Salaar with KGF director Prasanth Neel. Touted to be an action drama, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar. Scheduled to hit the screens next year, the film stars Shruti Haasan opposite Prabhas. The makers have also roped in Vani Kapoor to play a pivotal role in the film.

Then comes Adipurush, which will be released on August 11, 2022. Helmed by Om Raut and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

The mythological drama based on Ramayana features Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. For the unversed, the shoot of the massive film was wrapped in just 103 days.

So, Prabhas is coming to the box office with three films once every three to four months. If everything goes as planned for the three Prabhas-starrers, they may well do a business of over Rs 1000 crores.

