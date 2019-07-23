Panchi Bora is Expecting Her Second Child, Flaunts Baby Bump in New Instagram Post
Television star Panchi Bora in her latest Instagram post revealed that she is expecting her second child.
Image courtesy: Panchi Bora/ Instagram
Television star Panchi Bora in her latest Instagram post revealed that she is expecting her second child. The Kahiin Toh Hoga actress, who is married to Jay Patangia welcomed her first child in 2018. While the actress had kept her wedding and her first pregnancy under wraps, this time, Panchi treated her fans with a picture of herself sporting baby bump on social media.
On Monday, the actress took to social media to announce her pregnancy with an adorable picture and simply captioning it as, "Blessed."
Soon after she posted about her pregnancy, Kathak danseuse and actor Prachee Shah congratulated the actor on social media while creative director Nivedita Basu too wrote, "Oh my my @panchi_bora this is superb news congratulations."
The actress, who is quite active on social media, has been sharing pictures of her firstborn as well.
The actress is known for her roles in television shows such as Ganga, Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and Kayamath. Panchi had started her acting career with a Cadbury commercial.
Panchi Bora’s husband, Jay Patangia, however, does not hail from the world of showbiz and got hitched to the actor in the traditional manner. They tied the knot on January 17, 2017, and a year later, embraced parenthood with the arrival of their daughter, whom they named Riyanna Patangia.
