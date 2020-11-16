Pandemic Has Taught Importance Of Quality Over Quantity: Manish Malhotra

New Delhi: Fashion designer Manish Malhotra believes the coronavirus pandemic has led to a course correction in fashion industry, leading to an emphasis on quality over quantity and conscious designs. Malhotra, who has dressed almost all the big stars in Bollywood, said the lessons from the pandemic will continue to guide designers in the near future. “I know times are tough but am hopeful that the eventual outcome will be a good one. Quality will be given precedence over quantity. The pandemic and its learnings have and will continue to lead to conscious designs and lesser productions both of which are the need of the hour, Malhotra told .