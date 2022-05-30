'Pandemic, Two Lockdowns And A Baby Later': Kareena Kapoor Khan On Laal Singh Chaddha

The much-awaited trailer of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been released. It was launched on Sunday, May 29, at the finale of IPL 2022.

Kareena shared the trailer on Instagram and talked about all her memories associated with the film. She wrote, “A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later… one of my most special films… also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy).”

While thanking the director and actors, she further mentioned, “Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it… it’s something I will cherish forever! Over to you guys, finally… #LaalSinghChaddha.”

Many of her celebrity friends, fans, and followers have reacted to this post and have also praised her dedication to work. Despite being pregnant during the pandemic, she shot the film. Though Kareena’s baby bump has been hidden through special VFX in the film. Within just 12 hours of posting it, the post got more than 9 lakh views.

Apart from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni are also playing important roles in the film. Meanwhile, the songs from the film have taken over the hearts and souls of fans. Both ‘Kahani’ and ‘Main Ki Karan?’ have become popular and most played songs in India today.

During the IPL 2022 finale, the trailer of the film was launched. This was the first time when the trailer of a movie was released during a big live cricket ceremony. After over a decade, the Three Idiots couple will be seen together on screen. Fans are very excited to see both of them in another film.

