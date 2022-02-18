Pandian Stores Actor Stalin Muthu’s Mother-in-Law Dies, Fans Offer Condolences

Tamil Actor Stalin Muthu, who plays the role of Moorthy on Pandian Stores, lost his grandmother last week. While the actor was recovering from this loss, he faced another tragedy when his mother-in-law passed away.

In an Instagram post, Stalin wrote in Tamil which roughly translates to, “Deepest condolences to the mother of my dear wife." He concluded the caption by writing, “rest in peace my mother in law."

Pandian Stores started on October 1, 2018, and Stalin’s role as the protagonist Moorthy has been appreciated a lot by the fans. His role as a responsible elder brother, who takes care of the remaining brothers and manages the family affairs responsibly, has formed an emotional bonding with the audience.

Stalin’s fans were also saddened by the double tragedy in the actor’s life. They have expressed their condolences and prayed for the departed souls.

Stalin loves spending quality time with his family, similar to his role in the Pandian Stores. Stalin had shared this post on Instagram and is seen having a gala time with his sister. He wrote the caption in Tamil which translates to, “With my sister at our house."

The show has been a big-time hit among the audience, especially for the fact that it caters to the family values and unity among members. A common man can feel connected to the positive vibes of the show. Stalin posed with the cast of the show in this snap.

Pandian Stores has been adapted in other languages like Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi. It has also been remade in Kannada and Telugu. The show is titled Pandya Store in Hindi.

Besides Stalin, Sujitha Dhanush, Venkat Ranganathan, Hema Rajkumar, Kumaran Thangarajan comprise the cast of Pandian Stores. Chitra Kamaraj and Kaavya Arivumani are also a part of this show.

