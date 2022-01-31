Pandian Stores Actor Venkat Ranganathan Quits Super Daddy Show

Pandian Stores’ actor Venkat Ranganathan has quit the Super Daddy show, which airs on Vijay Tv. The actor was recently seen on the show with his daughter, Teju, and his decision came as a big shock to his fans.

According to reports, the actor is said to have dropped out of the Super Daddy show because the makers of Pandian Stores are currently filming for the series.

Pandian Stores ranks among one of the most popular TV shows on Vijay TV. The series comprises renowned stars like Stalin, Sujitha, Venkat Ranganathan, Hema Rajkumar, Kumaran Thangarajan, Saravana Vikram, and many others and is about brother-sister relationships and joint family life. It can also be called the serialised version of the film Anandam.

Venkat Ranganathan plays the character of Jeeva in the series. The actor started his career as a music presenter and has since established himself as a serial actor in the Tamil entertainment industry.

Pandian Stores plot:

The series revolves around Pandian’s four sons — Jeevanandham, Kathiravan, Kannan and Sathyamoorthy — who run Pandian Stores, a well-known grocery store in their village of Karaikudi.

Eventually, a well-educated girl, Dhanalakshmi, enters the life of Sathyamoorthy against the wishes of her family and helps the Pandian Stores family settle down. She also raises her brothers-in-law like her own sons. The rest of the story is about events that take place in a joint family.

Last year, Venkat Renganathan left the popular show Roja and announced it on his social media accounts. Venkat played the role of Ashwin Prathap in Roja from June 2018 until his exit.

The actor is known for his roles in TV shows, including Ninaika Therintha Manamae, Deivam Thandha Veedu and Mella Thirandhathu Kadhavu. He also participated in season 9 of the dance show Jodi Number One.

