Pandian Stores Actress VJ Chitra's Husband Arrested for Alleged Abetment to Suicide

The Chennai city police have arrested TV actress VJ Chitra's husband Hemanath for alleged abetment to suicide. The Pandian Stores actress was found hanging at her hotel room on December 9.

Her husband was arrested by Nazrathpet Police on December 15 and was produced at the Poonamalle High Court. He has been lodged in Ponneri Jail after being interrogated for six days. He has been booked under Section 306 of IPC (Indian Penal Code), reported India Today.

Chitra and Hemanath had registered their wedding two months ago. They had also planned a traditional wedding and reception in January.

Hemanath reportedly did not approve of Chitra performing intimate scenes in serials and the dance shows that she used to perform in. The couple had a nasty argument regarding the same.

She was staying at the hotel with Hemanth when she was found dead. Reports say Chithra had finished shooting at EVP Film City Tuesday night and had returned to her hotel room around 2:30am. In his statement to the police, Hemanth had claimed that Chitra told him she was going for a bath soon after returning from the shoot.

However, she didn't come out for a long time, nor did she respond when he knocked at the door. Hemanth then called the hotel staff and when they opened the door with a duplicate key, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan.