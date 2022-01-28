Pandian Stores Fame Sujitha Dhanush Shoots Commercial With Hansika Motwani

Pandian Stores, the hit series, based on the story of four brothers — Satyamurthy, Jeevan, Kathir and Kanan — is currently airing on Vijay TV. In the show, Dhanalaxmi, who is the eldest daughter-in-law of the Pandian family, takes care of the family like a mother. Also known as Dhanam in the show, the actor is much loved by all the characters.

Sujitha, who is playing the role of Dhanalaxmi, has already acted in many films as a child actor. She has acted in numerous shows as well. According to the latest reports, the actor directed a product commercial starring Hansika Motwani, who starred in the Bollywood movie Koi Mil Gaya alongside Hrithik Roshan. She is active in both the Hindi and South movie industries.

A behind-the-scenes video of the commercial has been released on a famous YouTube channel.

In the video, Sujitha is seen sharing her experience of working with Hansika. Sujitha said that she had already directed some commercials under the supervision of her husband Dhanush, who is a commercial film director. She has a lot of experience in direction but this was her first time directing a well-known name like Hansika.

According to reports, Sujitha was filming with Hansika over two days for an advertisement of a product of Aroma Foods. Sujitha said that working with Hansika was fun and shared her experience of meeting her fans on the sets of her show. The video is currently trending on YouTube.

