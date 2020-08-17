Pandit Jasraj Passes Away: Narendra Modi, AR Rahman, Shankar Mahadevan Pay Tribute to Music Legend

Legendary classical music vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday at the age of 90. The legend breathed his last at 5:15 am EST (2:45 pm IST) on Monday at his New Jersey, USA residence, his daughter Durga Jasraj confirmed in a statement.

The legend's demise has sent the nation into mourning. With a career spanning over 80 years, he was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to remember the musical genius. He wrote, "The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti."

The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/6bIgIoTOYB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2020

Other celebrities including AR Rahman, Shabana Azmi, Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan among others took to Twitter to pen tributes for the legend. Take a look below:

#RIPPanditJasraj indian classical music has lost one of its shining stars🌹 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 17, 2020

Devastated after hearing the news that Sangeet marthand pandit Jasraj has moved on to the next dimension . A big void in the world of Indian Classical music . His music will live on in this planet 🙏 — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) August 17, 2020

Just heard of the passing of the Legendary #PanditJasraj Ji. My condolence to music itself, and to every musician on the planet. A truly monumental loss. My heart goes out to my friends Jatin & Lalit Pandit, Shweta & Shraddha Pandit & of course @DurgaJasraj ji, and the family. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) August 17, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear abt the passing away of #Pt Jasraj.Ever since my accident in Jan 2020, Ive been waking up to the strains of #The BestofPanditJasraj n am deeply grateful 4 d solace his voice has given me over d yrs.Condolences to Durga and the https://t.co/HuaRz1Oi27 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 17, 2020

Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji has left us.. his voice & music has inspired & left a deep impact on the history of Indian classical music. Om Shanti 🙏#RIPPanditJasraj — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) August 17, 2020

Too many Sad news coming today! Pandit Jasraj the legendary Classical Vocalist and Nishikant Kamat, Director of so many films, who directed me as well in my early days of Jasoos Vijay pass away today. Rest in Peace both of you in Heaven. Will miss you Both. — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) August 17, 2020

Tributes and Heartfelt Condolences at the passing of Legendary classical singer Padma Vibhushan #PanditJasraj ji #OmShanti 🙏🙏 @durgajasraj pic.twitter.com/TW7EIrzJCb — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 17, 2020

Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of #PanditJasraj ji. Honoured to have shared a stage with him. A true legend & an affectionate human being. A monumental loss to the world of music. My condolences to his family & fans. — Shafqat Amanat Ali (@ShafqatAmanatA) August 17, 2020

With passing away of Pandit Jasraj ji, we have lost a timesless Legend of Music! Our heartfelt condolences to his family. Prayers for his soul to rest in eternal peace. We have lost one of the biggest jewels of our fraternity! 🙏🙏 #panditjasraj pic.twitter.com/CBphzkJPRU — Amaan Ali Bangash (@AmaanAliBangash) August 17, 2020

A minor planet, between Mars and Jupiter, was named after Pandit Jasraj last year. He became the first Indian musician to join the galaxy of immortal composers like Mozart, Beethoven and Tenor Luciano Pavarotti.