3-MIN READ

Pandit Jasraj Passes Away: Narendra Modi, AR Rahman, Shankar Mahadevan Pay Tribute to Music Legend

Legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90 after a cardiac arrest. PM Narendra Modi and many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to remember the music genius.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 17, 2020, 7:52 PM IST
Legendary classical music vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday at the age of 90. The legend breathed his last at 5:15 am EST (2:45 pm IST) on Monday at his New Jersey, USA residence, his daughter Durga Jasraj confirmed in a statement.

The legend's demise has sent the nation into mourning. With a career spanning over 80 years, he was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to remember the musical genius. He wrote, "The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti."

Other celebrities including AR Rahman, Shabana Azmi, Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan among others took to Twitter to pen tributes for the legend. Take a look below:

A minor planet, between Mars and Jupiter, was named after Pandit Jasraj last year. He became the first Indian musician to join the galaxy of immortal composers like Mozart, Beethoven and Tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

