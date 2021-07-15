Pandya Store's Shiny Doshi Ties the Knot with Longtime Boyfriend

Actress Shiny Doshi, who plays the lead role of Dhara Pandya in TV show Pandya Store, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani today. Her co-star from the show, Simran Budharup took to Instagram Stories and shared videos from the wedding.

In the video, Shiny looks beautiful in a traditional red saree, jewellery while Lavesh looks dapper in a pink turban and white kurta pyjama.

Earlier, in a conversation with Times Of India, Simran had expressed her excitement for the wedding. She had said, “I’m very excited about Shiny’s wedding as I have known her for a while and she has been my good supporter all the time. When we were in Gajner, shooting for Pandya Store in the lockdown, Lavesh (Shiny’s fiance) was also there and more than anyone I have spent time with. He is such a good human being and we share a very good bond. On set Shiny is the one with whom I spend most of the time. They are the best people and I know they are going to rock it as they are perfect for each other.”

