Pandya Store Actress Simran Budharup Targeted By Online Frauds

TV actress Simran Budharup, best known for her role in the series Pandya Store, has become the latest celebrity to be targeted by online fraudsters. She was somehow able to not get trapped in this scam. Simran got an email that claimed to be from Instagram. The email asked her to remove a post from her account owing to copyright issues. Simran followed the instructions as stated in the mail but she later sensed something was wrong and retracted her details immediately. She said she will approach the police if she gets similar messages again.

According to the media report, after getting a mail from an unknown number claiming to be from Instagram, Simran clicked on the customer service number which was mentioned in that mail. After clicking on the number, she was redirected to her WhatsApp. Later, she was asked to fill in her username and password in an online form.

Simran filled in the details but a text came up on the screen saying, “Not Secure”. She said that she had filled in the wrong password and that turned out to be fortunate for her as she was saved from phishing.

“And then I felt something fishy and I called the person. That’s how I saved my account from getting hacked,” she was quoted as saying.

Simran said that if she continues to get such messages on WhatsApp she will go to the police station to “stop this chain and prevent people from falling into this trap."

Warning all those who are involved in such mischief, Simran said everyone should use their brain and energy in doing good things. She is of the view that if mischiefs continue to do this then some or the other day they are going to fall into some deep trouble.

Simran’s latest social media post features a couple of dogs. The actress seems to be enjoying her day out with the pets. She captioned the post, “Woof Woof Woof.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simran Budharup 🇮🇳 (@simranbudharup)

Simran plays a lead role in the Pandya Store which is being broadcast on Star Plus. Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar and Kanwar Dhillon are also part of the Pandya Store.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here