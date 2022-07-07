Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi: Came to Mumbai With Just Rs 15000, Had No Place To Stay

Television actress Shiny Doshi has worked in several television shows including Sarojini – Ek Nayi Pehal and Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran. Currently seen in Pandya Store, Shiny recently opened up about the time she moved to Mumbai with just Rs 15,000 in her hand. During an interview, she recalled having a hard time making a name for herself in showbiz during her initial years in Mumbai.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress revealed, “I had a lot of responsibilities back home when I came to Mumbai with just had Rs 15,000.” Doshi further shared that when she left Ahmedabad and moved to Mumbai, she had no place to stay. Not just this, but in her 20s, she also had to look after her mother and brother.“I didn’t have money or a place to stay. Life was very tough. I had to look after my mother and my brother. I was 20. Life put me in a situation where I had to earn a living. Our father had left us and things were not great family-wise. My mum was a housewife and my brother had just completed his graduation. I had to meet the basic needs from food to shelter.” she added.

The actress went on to talk about the criticism she faced when she entered showbiz. “Coming from a Gujarati family, being an actor was not looked up well. Pehle toh criticism hi jhela hai,” she said.

However, she did not give up and it was her mother who kept her motivated. Talking about the same, Shiny said, “When I used to wake up every day and look at her, she used to give me strength. I remember if I didn’t have a good day on set, I would tell her, ‘Mumma baizzati ho gayi set pe aaj’ and she used to say ‘koi baat nahi’.” The actress added: “Life is extremely uncertain and you never know. My investments kept me safe.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.