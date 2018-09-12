English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Panga Director is Not Making Kangana Sign a ‘No Interference’ Contract
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has rubbished all claims of wanting to make Kangana Ranaut sign a ‘no interference’ contract.
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and actor Kangana Ranaut met for a team lunch last week. (Image: Twitter/Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari)
Speculations have been rife that filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wants to make Kangana Ranaut sign a ‘no interference’ contract to ensure smooth completion of her upcoming sports drama Panga.
Kangana has lately gained notoriety for interfering a bit much with the directors of her films. Her last outing Simran and now Manikarnika both have had directors leave the project midway and Kangana replacing them.
However, rubbishing all insinuations, Ashwiny recently told Pinkvilla, “The news which has been floating around is false and baseless which should not be allowed to grow.”
Talking about Panga and roping in Kangana to play the lead, she said, “For me, Panga is a story which I wanted to tell. (It is) A story very close to my heart and I could see only Kangana bringing life to the character. I request everyone not to be judgemental and allow me to breathe the air of oneness like the support and love you have given me for my previous films.”
Known for making films with strong female leads, such as Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilley Ki Barfi, Ashwiny announced Panga through a tweet in August.
Last week, she tweeted photographs of a team lunch hosted by Kangana. “Living each day with happiness and oneness is our reason to exist in life. Thank-you dearest Kangana for an amazing afternoon full of delicious lunch, laughter and by the way ‘work’ also. A team that loves food & eats together. Abhi toh majja shuru hua hai. #pangastories #panga,” she captioned them.
In the film, Kangana will play a Kabaddi champion. Scheduled to release next year, it will also feature Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in important roles.
