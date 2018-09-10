English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Panga Director to Make Kangana Ranaut Sign a No-Interference Contract?
With Kangana gaining notoriety for meddling with directorial liberties, the director of her upcoming film is going the extra mile to ensure she sticks to acting.
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and actor Kangana Ranaut met for a team lunch last week. (Image: Twitter/Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari)
Loading...
With reports of Kangana Ranaut interfering in the creative decisions surfacing every now and then, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who will soon work with her in Panga, is reportedly taking all precautionary measures to avoid any kind of trouble.
According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the 38-year-old filmmaker will make Kangana sign a no-interference contract to ensure that Panga is made sans any controversies, unlike the 31-year old actor’s previous film Simran and now Manikarnika.
“Ashwini has had many meetings with Kangana and they’ve gotten along really well. Ashwini is sure she will make a fabulous film with Kangana. But the repeated allegation of interference in the director’s work, first with Vishal Bhardwaj on Rangoon, then Hansal Mehta in Simran and now Krissh with Manikarnika, has put Ashwini on her guard,” the report quoted an unnamed source as saying.
Known for making films with strong female leads, such as Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilley Ki Barfi, Ashwini announced Panga through a tweet in August.
Last week, she tweeted photographs of a team lunch hosted by Kangana. “Living each day with happiness and oneness is our reason to exist in life. Thank-you dearest Kangana for an amazing afternoon full of delicious lunch, laughter and by the way ‘work’ also. A team that loves food & eats together. Abhi toh majja shuru hua hai. #pangastories #panga,” she captioned them.
In the film, Kangana will play a Kabaddi champion. Scheduled to release next year, it will also feature Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in important roles.
According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the 38-year-old filmmaker will make Kangana sign a no-interference contract to ensure that Panga is made sans any controversies, unlike the 31-year old actor’s previous film Simran and now Manikarnika.
“Ashwini has had many meetings with Kangana and they’ve gotten along really well. Ashwini is sure she will make a fabulous film with Kangana. But the repeated allegation of interference in the director’s work, first with Vishal Bhardwaj on Rangoon, then Hansal Mehta in Simran and now Krissh with Manikarnika, has put Ashwini on her guard,” the report quoted an unnamed source as saying.
Known for making films with strong female leads, such as Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilley Ki Barfi, Ashwini announced Panga through a tweet in August.
My existing reality is a reflection of my dear ones’ belief in me. From the team backed by its families. Presenting #PANGA with #KanganaRanaut, @jassi1gill @Neenagupta001 . Produced by @foxstarhindi | In Cinemas | 2019 😀 pic.twitter.com/XEEDIa8oFT— Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) August 21, 2018
Last week, she tweeted photographs of a team lunch hosted by Kangana. “Living each day with happiness and oneness is our reason to exist in life. Thank-you dearest Kangana for an amazing afternoon full of delicious lunch, laughter and by the way ‘work’ also. A team that loves food & eats together. Abhi toh majja shuru hua hai. #pangastories #panga,” she captioned them.
Living each day with happiness and oneness is our reason to exist in life. Thank-you dearest Kangana for an amazing afternoon full of delicious lunch, laughters and by the way ‘work’ also😃A team that loves food & eats together. Abhi toh majja shuru hua hai. #pangastories #panga pic.twitter.com/v2hwjK0YDu— Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) September 7, 2018
In the film, Kangana will play a Kabaddi champion. Scheduled to release next year, it will also feature Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in important roles.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers: Cook Becomes Fifth Batsman to Score Ton in Debut and Farewell Test
- India Making One Error Too Many in the DRS Game
- Barack Obama Was Once Kicked Out of Disneyland For Smoking on a Ride
- Bigg Boss 12: We Might Just Plan Our Baby on the Show, Says Bharti Singh
- Leica C-Lux Review: A Premium Compact Camera That You Will Love For The Long Zoom
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...