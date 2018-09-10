GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Panga Director to Make Kangana Ranaut Sign a No-Interference Contract?

With Kangana gaining notoriety for meddling with directorial liberties, the director of her upcoming film is going the extra mile to ensure she sticks to acting.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2018, 3:03 PM IST
Panga Director to Make Kangana Ranaut Sign a No-Interference Contract?
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and actor Kangana Ranaut met for a team lunch last week. (Image: Twitter/Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari)
With reports of Kangana Ranaut interfering in the creative decisions surfacing every now and then, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who will soon work with her in Panga, is reportedly taking all precautionary measures to avoid any kind of trouble.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the 38-year-old filmmaker will make Kangana sign a no-interference contract to ensure that Panga is made sans any controversies, unlike the 31-year old actor’s previous film Simran and now Manikarnika.

“Ashwini has had many meetings with Kangana and they’ve gotten along really well. Ashwini is sure she will make a fabulous film with Kangana. But the repeated allegation of interference in the director’s work, first with Vishal Bhardwaj on Rangoon, then Hansal Mehta in Simran and now Krissh with Manikarnika, has put Ashwini on her guard,” the report quoted an unnamed source as saying.

Known for making films with strong female leads, such as Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilley Ki Barfi, Ashwini announced Panga through a tweet in August.




Last week, she tweeted photographs of a team lunch hosted by Kangana. “Living each day with happiness and oneness is our reason to exist in life. Thank-you dearest Kangana for an amazing afternoon full of delicious lunch, laughter and by the way ‘work’ also. A team that loves food & eats together. Abhi toh majja shuru hua hai. #pangastories #panga,” she captioned them.




In the film, Kangana will play a Kabaddi champion. Scheduled to release next year, it will also feature Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in important roles.
