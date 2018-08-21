Panga First Look: Ashwiny Iyer, Kangana Ranaut's Film is Backed by its Families

My existing reality is a reflection of my dear ones’ belief in me. From the team backed by its families. Presenting #PANGA with #KanganaRanaut, @jassi1gill @Neenagupta001 . Produced by @foxstarhindi | In Cinemas | 2019 😀 pic.twitter.com/XEEDIa8oFT — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) August 21, 2018

Kangana Ranaut's much anticipated film with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has finally got a name. The director took to Twitter to announce the name of her next venture, Panga.Announcing the name, she posted a video where we can see the pictures of the actors and filmmaker bonding with their families.The video montage has stills from Ashwiny's family album with husband Nitesh Tiwari and her twins. Kangana is seen with her parents, sister Rangoli and nephew Prithviraj. Families of Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta are also featured.Sharing the video she wrote, "My existing reality is a reflection of my dear ones’ belief in me. From the team backed by its families. Presenting #PANGA with #KanganaRanaut, @jassi1gill @Neenagupta001 . Produced by @foxstarhindi | In Cinemas | 2019.”Ashwiny Iyer has films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi to her credit while Kangana Ranaut is known to films like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The two coming together for a project has already got people talking about it.Kangana is likely to be seen as a National-level Kabaddi player in the film.On the work front, Kangana has three projects -- her period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao and Anurag Basu’s Imali. While Jassie Gill will be seen next in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi opposite Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty.