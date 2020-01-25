Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Panga Gets Sandwiched Between Street Dancer 3D and Tanhaji at the Box Office

In Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D at the box office, Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer emerged as the winner on the first day of the release. In fact, Kangana Ranaut's film earned less than two weeks old Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Updated:January 25, 2020, 1:14 PM IST
Panga Gets Sandwiched Between Street Dancer 3D and Tanhaji at the Box Office
In Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D at the box office, Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer emerged as the winner on the first day of the release. In fact, Kangana Ranaut's film earned less than two weeks old Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

This weekend is a treat for moviegoers and they can choose between films of varied genres. While Kangana Ranaut's Panga elaborates the story of a housewife torn between her passion for sports and family, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D is a colourful celebration of dance.

On the first day of the release, the Remo D'Souza's directorial emerged as a winner at the box office with a total collection of Rs 10.26 crore. Panga, on the other hand, had a low start and earned Rs 2.70 crore, reports film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Giving away the details, Taran tweeted, "#StreetDancer3D opens in double digits on Day 1... Should’ve collected higher, since youth-centric films, generally, open big... Biz affected in #Mumbai circuit due to #Tanhaji wave... Big growth on Day 2 and 3 essential for a strong total... Fri ₹ 10.26 cr. #India biz (sic)."

"#Panga records a low total on Day 1... Gathered momentum towards evening shows at select multiplexes, but occupancy at multiplexes of Tier-2 and 3 cities remained dull... Strong word of mouth should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 2.70 cr. #India biz (sic)," he wrote in another tweet.

Panga's total collection was less than that of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which had hit the screens on January 10. Two weeks later and with a reduction in the number of screens, the Ajay Devgn starrer is still strong at the ticket window and raked in Rs 5.38 crore on its second weekend.

Giving away the box office figures, Taran wrote, "#Tanhaji crosses ₹ 200 cr, shows no signs of fatigue... Continues to score, despite reduction of screens/shows + two prominent films hitting the marketplace... Will emerge #AjayDevgn’s highest grossing film today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr. Total: ₹ 202.83 cr. #India biz (sic)."

However, there might be a change in the collection pattern as Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's film is garnering positive reviews from the critics. Rajeev Masand of News18 gave 3.5/5 stars to the film and reviewed it as a charming movie. In his review, he wrote, "On the surface, Panga is the inspiring story of a woman who returns to the sport she abandoned in exchange for domestic bliss. You only have to look closer to recognise that it’s actually a charming, feel-good film about unconditional love and the true meaning of family."

On the contrary, Street Dancer 3D is panned for its poor plot. Talking about the film, Masand in his review wrote, "The problem with the Street Dancer franchise is that for some reason the makers think these films need to be about something more than the dancing. Something ‘important’, something ‘serious’. They couldn’t be more wrong."

