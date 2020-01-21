'Panga' King of Team India is Definitely Virat Kohli, Says Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut, who will be essaying the role of a retired Kabaddi player in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, called India's cricket captain Virat Kohli the 'Panga King' of the country.
Actress Kangana Ranaut feels India skipper Virat Kohli is the most fearless player in the national cricket team.
"I am the Panga queen, and the Panga king of Team India is definitely Virat Kohli. He is fearless and is up for any challenges that come his way. This time we both will take a Panga on the same day - mine will be at the theatres, and he will battle it out against New Zealand team on their home ground. This will be fun," Kangana said while promoting her upcoming film Panga. Kangana aired her opinion on Star Sports' Nerolac Cricket Live.
In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kangana talked about her own preparation to play a Kabbadi player. “You need a lot of stamina in Kabaddi, just like wrestling, so I stuck to a wholesome diet that included carbohydrates, fat, raw vegetables and juices. I had to gain a lot of weight in my legs to look authentic as a raider (player who attacks from the opposing team), but I had to change it for the part where I am shown as a retired player,” the actress said.
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill. The film, slated to hit screens on January 24, revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood.
