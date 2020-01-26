Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2: Word of Mouth Works in Favour of Kangana Ranaut's Film

This week’ Friday releases saw a clash between Panga and Street Dancer 3D. And while the latter emerged as the clear box office winner on the first day collection basis, Panga has shown a major jump in it’s Saturday collections.

Panga earned Rs 2.7 crore on Friday and on Saturday the earnings took a jump with a total collection of an estimated Rs 8.31 crore. The clear jump in the collection can be credited to the positive word of mouth the film has earned on its release.

Street Dancer 3D, on the other hand, is running ahead with Rs 23.26 crore at the ticket window.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also shared #Panga flies high on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth has come into play... Witnesses excellent growth across metros... Improves in multiplexes of Tier-2 cities... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr. Total: ₹ 8.31 cr. #India biz.

For Street Dancer, he wrote, “#StreetDancer3D is on track on Day 2... Witnesses substantial growth, which keeps it in the race... #Mumbai circuit leads, while other circuits gather pace post noon onwards... Day 3 [#RepublicDay] should boost biz... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr. Total: ₹ 23.47 cr. #India biz.”

The movies are also being said to be affected by the Tanhaji wave. Released on January 10, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been growing strong and even enetered the Rs 200-crore-club recently. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, the movie is based on Tanhaji, the film is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Panga, an Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directed is based on the life of a forgotten Kabbadi player who aspires to make a comeback into the sport. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha.

Remo D’Souza Street Dancer 3D is a dance epic based on two conflicting dance team coming together for a cause. The movie stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

